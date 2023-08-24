Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of PB stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

