Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,394 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,538,000 after buying an additional 3,033,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,735,000 after buying an additional 286,660 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 69.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

