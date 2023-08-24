Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE MAA opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $178.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.34.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.