Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.