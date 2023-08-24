Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Leidos worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Leidos by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

