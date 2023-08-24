Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 247,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $130.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.17 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.