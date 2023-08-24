Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,785 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

