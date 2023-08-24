Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.02 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AIG opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

