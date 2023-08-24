Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 39.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,375,010 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 1.0 %

Ciena stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $55.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.