Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

AFL stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

