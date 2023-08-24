Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $54,391,133,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.