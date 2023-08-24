Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,243 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

FRT stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.