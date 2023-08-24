Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Aflac by 50.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,714,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

