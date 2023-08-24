Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $461,455,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.52%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

