Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

