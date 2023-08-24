Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 152 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.