Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.3 %

WPC stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

