Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,462 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in International Paper by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 300,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 126,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

