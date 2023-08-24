Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $737,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,340 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $57.64 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

