Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,426 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,426 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after acquiring an additional 686,036 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,595,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,285,000 after acquiring an additional 292,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

WBD stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

