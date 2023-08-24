Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.03.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

