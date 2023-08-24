Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.03. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

