Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 554 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $503.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.59 and its 200-day moving average is $490.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

