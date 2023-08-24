Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 739 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Read Our Latest Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.