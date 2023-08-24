GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GXO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

NYSE:GXO opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

