Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

