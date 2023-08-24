Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

