Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 269 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average is $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

