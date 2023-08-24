Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,977 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,140 shares of company stock worth $2,758,483 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.