Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5,141.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $81.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,743. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.