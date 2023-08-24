Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 384 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Atkore Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

