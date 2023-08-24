Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $90,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Block by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Block by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -130.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,526,029. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

