Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.