Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $93,000 in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 443.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $258.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

