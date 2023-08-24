Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,547,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day moving average is $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $188.09 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

