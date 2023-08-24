Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 672 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,881,000 after purchasing an additional 217,755 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

