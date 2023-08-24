Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

