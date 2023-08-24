HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCP. Bank of America cut HashiCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Xiv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 196,864 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $6,524,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xiv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 196,864 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $6,524,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,324,808.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,811,946 over the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 149.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

