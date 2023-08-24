Head to Head Analysis: Vivani Medical (VANI) vs. Its Competitors

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vivani Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -415.20% -118.26% -33.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 155 681 1875 91 2.68

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivani Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 607.07%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 449.95%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s rivals have a beta of 19.05, suggesting that their average share price is 1,805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.54 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.04 billion $91.03 million 1.10

Vivani Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vivani Medical rivals beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.