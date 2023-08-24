Head-To-Head Comparison: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) vs. Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gentex and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 3 2 0 2.40 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Gentex currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Gentex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.0% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gentex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gentex and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 17.23% 17.37% 15.30% Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gentex and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.92 billion 3.92 $318.76 million $1.57 20.54 Atmus Filtration Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Gentex beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

