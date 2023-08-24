Head-To-Head Contrast: Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) versus CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 25.17% 5.76% 1.86% CenterPoint Energy 8.28% 9.71% 2.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.28 $24.75 million N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $9.32 billion 1.91 $1.06 billion $1.15 24.49

Analyst Ratings

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and CenterPoint Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 CenterPoint Energy 1 2 7 0 2.60

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.80%. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus price target of $32.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than CenterPoint Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region. The Houston Electric segment consists of electric transmission services to transmission services customers in the ERCOT region and distribution services to REPs serving the Texas gulf coast area. The CERC segment covers the Restructuring consisting of intrastate natural gas sales to, and natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas, and permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies through CEIP. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

