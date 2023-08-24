Head to Head Review: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) vs. Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANSYS and Tenet Fintech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $2.07 billion 12.72 $523.71 million $6.00 50.47 Tenet Fintech Group $84.52 million 0.26 -$40.84 million ($0.45) -0.43

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ANSYS has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 3 4 0 2.38 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANSYS presently has a consensus target price of $317.45, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.12% 11.83% 8.71% Tenet Fintech Group -64.98% -40.01% -33.54%

Summary

ANSYS beats Tenet Fintech Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers electromagnetic field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, and materials and chemical processing industries. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

