Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 450553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

