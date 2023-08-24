Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s current price.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $478.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

