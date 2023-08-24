Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone Sells 14,704,603 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALIT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.74. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
