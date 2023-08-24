Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone Sells 14,704,603 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.74. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALIT

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.