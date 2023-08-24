Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $265.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.17.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $317.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

