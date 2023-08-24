Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.10

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.60 to C$10.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

TSE HBM opened at C$6.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.