Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,070 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,860,000 after acquiring an additional 214,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.