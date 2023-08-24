Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.