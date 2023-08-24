Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $113,144,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $99,967,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 428,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,597. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $840.81 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $755.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.